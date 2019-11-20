The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” This season, the coat — just one of many cult-favorite products found on Amazon — is still popular as ever (not to mention, a common sight on city streets), and right now, you can warm up with one of your very own at a discount.

The rarely on-sale coat is currently available for as low as $88.49 — that’s 45% off — in seven different colors, including neutral army green, black, navy and beige. The jacket hits at mid-thigh, and it features six pockets and a cozy down fill, perfect for staying warm on blustery winter days.

Prices on the Amazon coat will rise again soon (unlike winter temperatures next year), so if you’re looking to find out what all the fuss is about for yourself, be sure to shop soon.