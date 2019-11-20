Black Friday came early at Brooklinen, and everything is 20% off

Brooklinen, the internet-famous bedding brand known for its ultra-comfy sheets, robes and towels, has graciously launched its Black Friday deal extra early this year. Now through December 3 (aka the day after Cyber Monday), Brooklinen is having a sitewide 20% off sale.

Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY, and you'll be able to unlock savings on best-sellers like the Classic Hardcore Bundle ($151.20, originally $189; brooklinen.com), Super-Plus Towel Move-In Bundle ($91.63, originally $138; brooklinen.com), Super-Plus Robe ($78.40, originally $98; brooklinen.com) and Plush Down Pillow ($79.20, originally $99; brooklinen.com). However, though most Brooklinen items are on sale, note that any items within its Spaces by Brooklinen brand -— which include furniture, lighting and wall art — will not be eligible for that 20% discount.

Needless to say, this deal is a perfect opportunity to give your home a refresh before hosting holiday guests, or pick up a few bedding essentials for your favorite people. For more great deals on Brooklinen, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.