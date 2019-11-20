Apple just dropped Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Coming hot off the heels of new iPhones, AirPods and even a Macbook Pro, Apple isn't finished with new hardware launches for this year.

Introducing, Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The cases are $129 and come in three color options.

Soft white or black for the iPhone 11

Pink sand, soft white or black for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

The Smart Battery Cases are designed with a silicone exterior and microfiber lining on the side. These features work to keep the back of the phone clean and protect it from scratches. You'll have easy access to the power and sleep buttons, in addition to the volume rocker.

The main, exciting addition to this case is the dedicated camera button on the side. You'll be able to easily launch the Camera app on your iPhone (even if your phone is locked) and snap pictures, thanks to its dual use as a shutter button. A short press lets you take a photo and a long press engages the QuickTake video feature.

When it comes to charging, there's a Lightning port on the bottom of the case. Like past Smart Battery Cases, these will always charge your iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max to 100%. You can monitor the battery level of the case within the Notification Center under the battery widget or see it displayed on your phone's lock screen.

You're likely wondering how much more battery life you'll get. And awesomely enough, these Smart Battery Cases will deliver up to 50% longer battery life. This makes the already terrific battery life on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that much longer. Travelers, creatives and anyone who dreads a dead phone will definitely benefit from this.

Apple's Smart Battery Case is available today for $129 across all three models and color choices. It's going on my Hanukkah wish list, even if there isn't a Midnight Green variant.

