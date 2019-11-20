(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony brought some of Trump's senior officials into the Ukraine scandal.
-- 10 of the Democratic Party's leading contenders will be meeting in Atlanta for the debate. Here are nine things to look for tonight.
-- A revelation from the EU ambassador placed Vice President Mike Pence ever closer to the alleged "'quid pro quo."
-- After major backlash from safety concerns, Uber attempts to test a safety feature that allows drivers and riders to record their ride.
-- With permission from the Queen, Prince Andrew has decided to step back from public duties after criticism from associating with Jeffrey Epstein.
-- A homeless man and his family approached Miami-Dade police officers for help and received much more than expected.
-- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claims victory over the ongoing protest in the country. Then came a mysterious internet blackout. Here's what's happening in Iran.
-- A priest condemned suicide while speaking at a teen's funeral. Now a grieving mother is suing him.
-- American banks have shut down branches over the years due in part to smartphones. Here's why millennials and GenZers are keeping them alive.