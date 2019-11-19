London (CNN) Britain's Conservative party has come under fire after it rebranded one of its official Twitter accounts 'factchecheckUK', during a debate between its leader, Boris Johnson and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday.

The change during a pivotal debate ahead of what is considered one of the most important general elections in a generation, drew immediate condemnation not just from users but also from organizations on the social media platform.

"It is inappropriate and misleading for the Conservative press office to rename their twitter account 'factcheckUK' during this debate," said Full Fact, an independent British fact checking charity in a post. "Please do not mistake it for an independent fact checking service".

Britain's Labour party joined the wave of criticism saying, "Conservatives' laughable attempt to dupe those watching the ITV Debate by renaming their twitter account shows you can't trust a word they say," the party tweeted from its official account.

The Editor for British Broadcaster Channel 4 News, Ben de Pear, who runs a service with a similar name called 'FactCheck' was also one of those who criticized the Conservative party.

