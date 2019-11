(CNN) Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was located around 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with winds of 45 mph as of Tuesday morning.

Sebastien is moving towards the north-northwest and is not expected to be any threat to land.

The storm is likely to be short-lived as it gets absorbed by an approaching cold front over the next couple of days.