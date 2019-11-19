(CNN) Officials are investigating a string of violent horse attacks in upstate South Carolina that left some animals dead and others with severe injuries.

At least five horses have been injured in the past three weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg county officials said. One died, and two others were euthanized because of their injuries.

The attacks have drawn the attention of the governor and state law enforcement officials. Residents also are rattled.

One horse was shot and killed in Greenville County, the sheriff's department there said . Another in that county was found with cuts.

In neighboring Spartanburg County, three horses were found with slashes on their hind legs and bellies, the county's environmental enforcement director, Jamie Nelson, told CNN. Two of those horses had to be put down.

