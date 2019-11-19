Students' meals were thrown away over a lunch debt. People donated more than $22,000 to pay it off

(CNN) Hundreds of people donated to pay off lunch debts at a Minnesota school after hearing that students' hot meals were thrown away.

About 40 students at Richfield High School who had a lunch balance of at least $15 had their lunches thrown away November 11 and replaced with cold lunches before school leadership intervened, Richfield Public Schools told CNN last week.

After a video surfaced on social media of a cafeteria worker throwing away lunches, the community responded with anger.

The district apologized and asked people to donate to help pay off the lunch debt -- and people opened their pocketbooks in droves.

People have donated more than $22,800 since the incident, the district told CNN on Tuesday. That exceeds the outstanding lunch account balance of $19,669.

