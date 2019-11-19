Michigan 8-year-old gets photo shoot after being denied school picture for her hair extensions

(CNN) The 8-year-old Michigan girl who was not allowed to get her school picture taken because of her red hair extensions got a second chance at a special photo shoot.

And this time, it was all on her terms.

When Chicago photographer Jermaine Horton was tagged in a Facebook post featuring young Marian Scott's story, he wasted no time getting in touch with her parents to arrange a shoot tailor-made for her.

"This is an 8-year-old girl who was singled out by her school," Horton said to CNN. "I'm a father and I'm tired of seeing injustices like this happen. I wanted to go out there and help build this girl's confidence."

Earlier this month, Horton drove 4 1/2 hours to Michigan just to make it happen. His one request? Marian should wear her red, braided extensions for the shoot.

