A prison fight involving Jayme Closs' kidnapper was caught on video surveillance

Video of a prison fight involving Jake Patterson, the Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs after killing her parents, has been released by the New Mexico Corrections Department.

The August fight was sparked by a fellow inmate asking Patterson about his crimes, a release from the department said.

Patterson received two life sentences in May for the death of Closs' parents and was given a 40-year sentence for kidnapping Jayme, who was 13 at the time. He killed the teen's parents and held her in a remote cabin in Northwest Wisconsin for 88 days before she escaped to a neighbors home.

In a video released Thursday, Patterson can be seen speaking with another inmate before the inmate puts his hands up and moves toward Patterson. Patterson then punches the other inmate and the two begin wrestling.

The fight ends when a corrections officer fires a beanbag at the men, striking a rail in from of them.

