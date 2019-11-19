Remains of one of two missing Wisconsin brothers possibly found in stock trailer in Nebraska

(CNN) Authorities may have found remains of one of two Wisconsin farmers who disappeared last summer hidden in a dirt-filled stock trailer purchased by a rancher in Nebraska.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 25, was charged in October with two counts of murder in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, Wisconsin brothers who were owners of a livestock company. The brothers had been in Missouri for a cattle deal and were reported missing in July after they missed a flight.

But on Friday, the Lincoln County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office said that a rancher south of Hershey reported he found human remains in a stock trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

Deputies responding to the scene found a large dirt-filled plastic animal supplement tub, which the rancher had found in the stock trailer, the Sheriff's Office said. When the rancher took the tub out of the trailer and started to spread the dirt in his driveway, he saw what he believed were human remains and other items in the tub, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies confirmed the remains were human and also noticed personal items in the tub. They were able to confirm that the remains possibly belonged to one of the Diemel brothers, the office said.

Read More