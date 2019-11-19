Pennsylvania outlaws solitary confinement for death row inmates

(CNN) Pennsylvania inmates on death row will no longer face solitary confinement.

The ACLU reached a settlement in its class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections that allows death row inmates to be held in the same manner as general population inmates, the ACLU announced Monday

The lawsuit -- filed in January 2018 -- claimed solitary confinement violated inmates' Eight and 14th Amendment rights. The Eighth Amendment prohibits cruel and unusual punishment and the 14th Amendment promises "equal protection of the laws."

"The use of long-term solitary confinement on anyone is torture," said Amy Fettig, deputy director of the National Prison Project. "The conditions Pennsylvania's DOC was subjecting people on death row to — spending their entire lives in a tiny, filthy cell without any normal human contact, congregate religious services, sufficient access to exercise, sunshine, the outdoors, or environmental and intellectual stimulation — weren't just deeply unconstitutional; they were horribly inhumane."

The settlement brought the state "out of the penological dark ages and makes it a national leader in treating all incarcerated persons humanely," said Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

