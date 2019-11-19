Lebanon's protesters shut parliament by blocking lawmakers

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanon's parliament has been postponed after demonstrators blocked roads and prevented politicians from arriving for a first session since protests erupted across the country last month.

Tuesday's parliamentary session was delayed indefinitely "in light of the current extraordinary circumstances," according to a statement by Adnan Daher, the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives.

This is the second time demonstrators have forced the Lebanese parliament to cancel a session since Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation at the end of October. Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Lebanon since October 17 with protesters demanding an end to government corruption.

The parliamentary meeting was scheduled to discuss a general amnesty law that several protest groups suspect could be exploited by the country's political elite to absolve themselves of financial crimes.

Lebanese lawmakers, who normally arrive at parliament in large motorcades, maneuvered through angry crowds on Tuesday. In one video, Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar is seen trying to walk past protesters, who ultimately blocked his passage. In another video, the same MP is seen trying to access Parliament Square on the back of a moped.

A Lebanese protester holds a national flag as she chants during a demonstration at Riad al-Solh square, Beirut, on Tuesday.

