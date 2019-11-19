Seattle Children's Hospital CEO announces five more mold-related deaths since 2001

(CNN) Months after a mold infection killed a pediatric patient at Seattle Children's Hospital, its CEO has revealed that five more patients have died from the same infection since 2001.

But those seven patients weren't the first to develop the infection, Dr. Jeff Sperring, the CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. Between 2001 and 2014, seven Seattle Children's patients developed the same Aspergillus infection, and five of them died, Sperring said.

"At the time, we believed most of these were isolated infections," he said. "However, we now believe that these infections were likely caused by the air handling systems that serve our operating rooms."

During the temporary closure, the hospital plans to install new filtration systems in contaminated operation rooms and supply areas, he said, designed to remove nearly 100% of particles from the air they filter.