At least four lawsuits were filed against e-cigarette company Juul this week for allegedly targeting minors

(CNN) Lawsuits against e-cigarette maker Juul were filed Monday by the state of California, two Washington state counties and a school district for allegedly targeting minors.

The lawsuits claims that Juul's advertising campaigns target young people to use nicotine without knowing the associated risks by enticing them with flavor pods.

Juul spokesman Austin Finan told CNN that while they have not yet reviewed the complaints, they "remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the US and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

Finan's statement added that the company's customer base is adult smokers and they "do not intend to attract underage users." As a result, they've stopped selling one of their popular flavors and have suspended advertising in the US, instead focusing on scientific research to "reduce youth use."

