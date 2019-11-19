Deck out your Mac Mini with Satechi's new hub and stand

One of my favorite aspects of the technological world is the strive toward consolidation. A device that does multiple things, and does them well, is often superior to having two devices. Satechi's latest creation, a stand and hub for Mac Mini, achieves this goal in an elegant fashion.

This new Mac Mini hub-stand combo lives up to Satechi's reputation for sleek, functional accessories for tech favorites. You can pick it up now for $79.99 (satechi.net; amazon.com). This isn't the first of its kind from Satechi; it makes one for the iMac and iMac Pro as well.

Though the hub is small, it packs essential features that will make your Mac Mini more functional and your space more efficient. These include a USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, a micro SD and SD card reader, and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. These ports greatly expand the capability of your Mac Mini, giving you more space for peripherals, such as monitors, microphones and keyboards. View a photo album with ease using the SD card readers or listen to video with headphones or speakers.

The hub discretely connects to the Mac Mini via a single USB Type-C cable tucked in the back. In terms of design, the hub is just as satisfying as it is in function. Naturally, it serves as a stand in addition to a hub.

Your Mac Mini sits snugly on top, with a small gap between it and the hub. This gap is meant to promote airflow beneath the Mac Mini, providing cooling to your device. The aluminum construction makes it seem like it's a native piece of your Mini. It even has the same curvature around the edges, as well as the same dark silver color.

With just a few extra inches of metal, Satechi seriously decks out your Mac Mini, even complimenting the sleek aesthetics we've come to love from Apple. With so much function packed in, this is a great option for those who want to get the most out of their Mac Mini. You can buy Satechi's Type-C Stand & Hub for Mac Mini now for $79.99 (satechi.net; amazon.com).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.