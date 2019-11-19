These Insignia and Toshiba 4K Fire TVs are on sale on Amazon

Right now, you can save on both Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs on Amazon. Not to mention the Fire TV Stick and a bundle with the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV recast and HD Antenna.

Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV ($99.99, originally $150; amazon.com)

Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV ($119.99, originally $170; amazon.com)

Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV ($229.99, originally $300; amazon.com)

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV ($249.99, originally $350; amazon.com)

Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV ($309.99, originally $430; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick, 2nd Gen ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Fire TV Recast and HD Antenna ($249.97, originally $299.97; amazon.com)

The Insignia Fire TVs vary in both size and picture quality. The smaller models are 24 and 32 inches, and feature HD resolution at 720p, certainly nothing to scoff at in terms of quality.

Of course, the 4K Ultra HD capability of the 43-, 50- and 55-inch models take quality and sharpness way beyond HD. Each TV comes equipped with a FireOS, which gives you access to thousands of channels and streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Hulu. Not to mention, you can control your TV and apps with your voice, thanks to Alexa.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision ($329.99, originally $450; amazon.com)

Though there are fewer options for Toshiba Fire TVs, this one takes the cake. Like the Insignia TVs, the Toshiba TV is 4K Ultra HD and includes Fire TV capability. The big difference is Dolby Vision, which further improves quality, expanding visual contrast and improving picture brightness.

If you're looking for an HD or 4K Ultra HD TV, look no further than Amazon's Fire TV sale. Not only do you get incredible picture quality, but you'll receive Fire TV, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.