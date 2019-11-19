Apple Watch Series 3 is available for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Sound the Apple deal alarm! Black Friday is approaching, but we're already seeing the lowest price ever on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple knocked down the price on the Apple Watch Series 3 to just $199 after the September event, but it's now been cut to just $169.99 for the 38-millimeter GPS version and just $199 for the GPS + Cellular 38-millimeter version.

Here's the full story:

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($169.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($169.99, originally $199; walmart.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band ($169.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($229, originally $309; walmart.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band ($229, originally $309; walmart.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + Cellular in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

As a refresher, the Apple Watch Series 3 offers terrific value for its price, and with the sale, you're getting an even better deal. It's a capable smartwatch that integrates smoothly into the Apple ecosystem. You'll be able to respond to iMessages, take calls and have access to Siri on your wrist. The watch also handles step tracking with ease, and you'll be able to compete against friends to reach fitness goals.

And yes, you can pair this with Second Generation AirPods with a standard charging case for just $139, down from $159.99 on Amazon.

Act fast. We don't know how long this deal will last.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.