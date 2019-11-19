The $17 anti-aging lotion that Amazon reviewers love

There's a lot of hype that surrounds many beauty and skincare products, from gorgeous gold packaging to aspirational advertising with supermodels. But the bottom line is always the same: Does the product work? In the case of the super-affordable and no-frills Alpha Skin Care line and its anti-aging lotion, nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews echo, "Yes!"

We happened upon the $17-ish product by word of mouth from dermatologist-visiting, skincare-obsessing friends — so we had to look into it.

Alpha Skin Care Essential Renewal Lotion ($17.99; amazon.com)

It turns out that this non-greasy lotion is free of parabens and funky fragrances, and most importantly, it utilizes alpha hydroxy acid (aka AHA). AHA is one of the most buzzed-about beauty ingredients right now because it can help prevent and taper signs of aging by loosening dead skin cells and promoting new cell turnover. This can mean less obvious fine lines, a more even skin tone and an improved skin texture.

You'll also find a dose of antioxidant-packed vitamin E, which can help protect the skin against nasty free radicals (which speed signs of aging), and glycolic acid, which is also key. This acid is believed to be one of the most effective when it comes to regenerating collagen.

When using the cream, you may feel a slight tingle for few seconds, which is normal. There's also a highly rated face wash in the same anti-aging line, as well as a thicker cream that's otherwise nearly identical, ingredient wise, to the lotion. And bonus: If you select "Subscribe and Save" to restock in a few months, you'll save another 5-15%.

Alpha Skin Care Essential Renewal Lotion ($17.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.