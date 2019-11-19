Bushfire smoke engulfs Sydney as scores treated for breathing difficulties

(CNN) More than 50 people were treated for asthma and breathing-related problems in Sydney on Tuesday as smoke blown from New South Wales bushfires engulfed the Australian city in thick smoke.

Children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are the ones most likely to suffer from air pollution and excessive smoke, the NSW health department warned.

A spokeswoman for the NSW Ambulance told CNN that from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 52 people were treated for asthma and breathing-related incidents.

#Smoke haze over #Sydney looking east over Rushcutters Bay pic.twitter.com/8XqPxYYExd — Prof Kerryn Phelps AM (@drkerrynphelps) November 18, 2019

"With high levels of smoke around today, it is important that anyone with respiratory issues takes extra care. Even healthy adults and children can be impacted by the effects of heavy smoke which can result in lung irritation," warned the NSW Ambulance service in a Facebook post. "If you have a pre-existing medical condition make sure you have all your medications with you and readily available at all times."

'I'm having trouble breathing'

Sameer Badar took a video of the haze in Avalon Beach, north of Sydney, on his way to work.

"The smoke is settling in the atmosphere and is getting quite thick, as an asthmatic I am having trouble breathing due to the dense air," he told CNN. "I can smell it quite clearly, today was a 38-degree day and the whole day the city was covered in haze due to the smoke."

"I believe the smoke is much more prominent and is affecting me and others a lot more in recent days. Before today, there was less smoke but the sky was colored a red/orange color."

Adele Bryant, who lives close to Rouse Hill in Sydney, shot a time-lapse video of her smoky commute.