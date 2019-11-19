What's left of one Hong Kong university after hundreds of protesters fled

Hong Kong (CNN)Last week, thousands of student protesters streamed into Hong Kong Polytechnic University and occupied the campus as the city's violent political unrest reached fever pitch.
Once inside, they soon faced an impossible choice: stay inside until supplies run out, or leave the university and risk getting tear gassed and arrested for rioting, a charge which can fetch a 10-year prison sentence.
Police accused protesters of turning PolyU and other universities into "weapons factories" that "look like military training grounds" and surrounded the campus.
Police have been on the edge of the campus for more than two days, firing round after round of tear gas at protesters who responded with makeshift petrol bombs, catapults and bows and arrows.
Hundreds of protesters were trapped, but some slowly managed to get out. Authorities said they had processed 1,100 people -- 600 of whom left willingly. Protesters were arrested if they were older than 18 or registered and then released if they were minors, police said.
By Tuesday morning, the violence had subsided and the campus was in ruins. Only a small number of demonstrators remain in the university.
Atop one of the campus' entrances, there was a noticeable stench of smoldering rubbish and petrol that burned the nose.
Thousands of unused petrol bombs littered the campus on the path to the canteen, which had become something of a main headquarters for the protesters.
Only about 50 or so protesters were inside when CNN visited Tuesday morning. Some slept while others looked aimlessly at their phones.
An 18-year-old in a black ski mask sat beside the entrance. Only his eyes were visible on his face. His hands appeared to have fresh cuts on them.
He told CNN he arrived at the PolyU two days ago. But things had changed on Tuesday.