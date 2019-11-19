What's left of one Hong Kong university after hundreds of protesters fled

Hong Kong (CNN) Last week, thousands of student protesters streamed into Hong Kong Polytechnic University and occupied the campus as the city's violent political unrest reached fever pitch.

Once inside, they soon faced an impossible choice: stay inside until supplies run out, or leave the university and risk getting tear gassed and arrested for rioting, a charge which can fetch a 10-year prison sentence.

Police have been on the edge of the campus for more than two days, firing round after round of tear gas at protesters who responded with makeshift petrol bombs, catapults and bows and arrows.

One of the main entrances to Hong Kong's Polytechnic University as seen Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of protesters were trapped, but some slowly managed to get out. Authorities said they had processed 1,100 people -- 600 of whom left willingly. Protesters were arrested if they were older than 18 or registered and then released if they were minors, police said.

