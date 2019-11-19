(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Tuesday:
-- A key National Security Council aide testified in impeachment hearings that President Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on a July call was "inappropriate," and he knew "without hesitation" that he had to report it.
-- Two prison guards were charged with conspiracy and filing false records on the night of Jeffrey Epstein's death.
-- A secretive energy startup backed by Bill Gates achieved a solar breakthrough that could replace the dirtiest industrial processes.
-- A Southern California woman who was wounded in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting has died, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner Department said.
-- Simone Biles took offense to a banner with a Larry Nassar reference that was hung at a fraternity during the Michigan-Michigan State game.
-- Negotiations between the US and South Korea on dividing the cost for maintaining US troops on the Korean peninsula ended abruptly after Trump hiked the price tag for US forces roughly 400% for 2020.
-- Kohl's innovative strategy to draw customers into its stores won the company praise and fans on Wall Street. But shoppers are going elsewhere, and investors are losing confidence.