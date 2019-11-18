At least 22 transgender people have been killed this year. But numbers don't tell the full story

(CNN) Dana Martin was found in a roadside ditch. Chynal Lindsey was discovered in a reservoir. Bee Love Slater was found burned in a vehicle, and Bailey Reeves was shot after she left a party.

"When society continually dehumanizes and diminishes the dignity and identities of transgender people, when we have politicians undermining the lives and rights of transgender people, it sends a dangerous signal to those who would discriminate [against] or even attack the transgender community," Sarah McBride, national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, told CNN.

The numbers of trans and gender non-conforming people killed each year are disturbing. But experts say they don't tell the full story.

Some deaths are unreported

There is no official federal source on how many transgender people are killed in a given year.