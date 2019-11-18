At least 22 transgender people have been killed this year. But numbers don't tell the full story
Updated 8:16 AM ET, Mon November 18, 2019
(CNN)Dana Martin was found in a roadside ditch. Chynal Lindsey was discovered in a reservoir. Bee Love Slater was found burned in a vehicle, and Bailey Reeves was shot after she left a party.
They were all transgender. They were all women. They were all black. Their stories are tragic, their deaths horrific. And there are many more like them.
At least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the US this year, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign. It's the fifth year in a row that at least 20 transgender people were killed, the HRC says.
Year after year, violence against trans people, particularly black trans people, continues to alarm authorities and advocates. The American Medical Association calls it an "epidemic."
"When society continually dehumanizes and diminishes the dignity and identities of transgender people, when we have politicians undermining the lives and rights of transgender people, it sends a dangerous signal to those who would discriminate [against] or even attack the transgender community," Sarah McBride, national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, told CNN.
The numbers of trans and gender non-conforming people killed each year are disturbing. But experts say they don't tell the full story.
Some deaths are unreported
There is no official federal source on how many transgender people are killed in a given year.
The federal government collects crime data primarily through a system based on voluntary reporting from state and local law enforcement agencies. Agencies aren't required to report crime data to the FBI, and no US jurisdiction or agency routinely collects information about a person's gender identity when they die.