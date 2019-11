South Dakota launches new anti-meth campaign with tagline 'I'm on meth'

(CNN) South Dakota launched a new campaign Monday to battle the meth crisis that Gov. Kristi Noem says is "growing at an alarming rate."

The tagline for the campaign: "I'm on meth."

"What it's talking about is that each one of us, no matter who we are, that we're on the case of meth," Noem said in a Facebook Live video . "That we're protecting our family, we're protecting our friends, we're protecting our communities from this epidemic that we see."

The campaign's launch included a PSA from Noem on YouTube and a website . In the future, Noem said there will be commercials, billboards, Facebook ads and state agencies working with nonprofits to bring relief to people who are dealing with addiction and the meth epidemic.

"This campaign is going to be about solutions and hope and how every single one of us in South Dakota can partner to be on meth," Noem said.

