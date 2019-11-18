South Dakota launches new anti-meth campaign with tagline 'I'm on meth'

(CNN) South Dakota launched a new campaign Monday to battle the meth crisis that Gov. Kristi Noem says is "growing at an alarming rate."

The tagline for the campaign: "I'm on meth."

"This campaign is going to be about solutions and hope and how every single one of us in South Dakota can partner to be on meth," Noem said.

Noem said she believes South Dakota can lead the nation and be an example of treating addiction.

"While most of the country talks about opioids, that is an issue for us, but by far our largest issue is methamphetamine," Noem said. "This is a strong campaign."