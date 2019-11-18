How to help Saugus High School shooting victims' families and students

(CNN) While nothing can bring back the two teenagers who died in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California , there are some ways you can help.

"It is with the most unexplainable brokenness that we share our Gracie who went to be with Jesus."

Helping school with trauma

For the school, funds have been set up to help the students traumatized that day. Many had to run for their lives or hid in closets while their teachers barricaded classroom doors.

Marco Reynoso hugs his son, 11th-grader Dylan Reynoso, after reuniting at a park near Saugus High School after a shooting at the school.

A psychologist who works at a nearby school says she felt compelled to help students process the trauma.

"The mental health needs that will shadow the staff, students and families in Santa Clarita will be great for years to come."

You can also give to this fund set up by the non-profit, Santa Clarita Coalition whose mission is to help "second responders" provide humanitarian relief after a community-wide emergency. The fund says 100% of the donations will benefit those impacted by the shooting.

Support through kind words

Saugus High School is asking for messages of support on its website SaugusStrong.org. The site reads "this website is a place for family, friends, neighbors to begin the healing process, find the resources they need and connect with one another."

It continues, "please send a message of love and support and add in your location. This way those who need it most -- will be able to feel the embrace of those within our community, across the nation and around the globe."