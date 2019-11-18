Gunman kills at least 2 people in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart, police say

(CNN) At least two victims are dead after, police say, a gunman opened fire Monday outside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

In a Facebook post, the Duncan Police Department said a man and woman had been killed in a car parked at the Walmart, and another man outside the car was dead.

Local police did not clarify if they were counting the gunman among the dead, but witness Aaron Helton told CNN affiliate KOCO that two victims were killed in the parking lot and the shooter shot himself after a bystander confronted him with a firearm.

The Duncan Banner newspaper, quoting local police, also said the gunman was among three killed in the parking lot.

A handgun was recovered, police said.

Read More