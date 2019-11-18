The mayor of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested by the FBI in a corruption probe

(CNN) Dennis Tyler, the Democratic mayor of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested at his home on Monday morning, according to the FBI.

An arrest warrant was executed at Tyler's home at 7:30 a.m., according to Chris Bavender, spokeswoman with the FBI in Indianapolis. Tyler is currently in FBI custody, Bavender said.

"We are trying to determine what is going on this morning," said Sarah Beach, information coordinator with the city of Muncie. "Once we get some information on it, we will release addition information."

Bavender referred any additional questions to the US Attorney's Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

