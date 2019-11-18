(CNN) Ryan Costello, a prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, was found dead in New Zealand at age 23.

Costello had arrived in Auckland last week to play his first season with the Auckland Tuatara, a team in the Australian Baseball League. In a news release , the Tuatara said "preliminary indications suggest he died of natural causes."

"The Tuatara would like to express their deepest condolences to Ryan's family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organisation," the release said.

"Support is being offered to the Tuatara players, who are naturally devastated at the moment."

We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello. The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/TXwztkmgQA — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 18, 2019

Costello, from Wethersfield, Connecticut, was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB draft after playing at Central Connecticut State University. He was traded to the Twins in July, 2018.

