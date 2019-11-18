At least 10 people were shot and 4 of them were killed at a football watch party in Fresno

(CNN) At least 10 people were shot and four of them were killed at a football watch party in Fresno, California, Sunday night, police said.

The victims were attending a family and friends gathering in the backyard of a home when an unknown suspect approached and opened fire, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley told reporters during a press briefing covered by CNN affiliate KSEE

Officers responded to the home after receiving multiple calls around 8 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting. First responders received additional calls reporting that multiple people had been shot while they were en route to the scene, according to Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid.

Reid says four men, ages 25-30, are dead after the shooting. One man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five additional victims were taken to CRMC with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Reid said.

