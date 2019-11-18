At least 9 people were shot at a football watch party in Fresno

(CNN) At least nine people were shot at a football watch party in Fresno, California, Sunday night.

The victims were attending a family and friends gathering in the backyard of a home when an unknown suspect approached and opened fire, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley told reporters during a press briefing covered by CNN affiliate KSEE

Officers responded to the home after receiving multiple calls around 6 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting. First responders received additional calls reporting that multiple people had been shot while they were en route to the scene, Dooley said.

Multiple victims, including some dead, were found by first responders but it is unclear at this time how many people were killed, Dooley said.

The victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, with some in critical condition and others in critical but stable condition, according to Dooley.

