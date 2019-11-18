PG&E may shut off power to 250,000 customers in California due to wind this week

(CNN) PG&E is warning customers that they may have to shut off power in 19 counties due to a strong offshore wind this week.

The areas affected are the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay. Other parts of the Bay Area are not expected to be included, according to the release.

PG&E meteorologists are monitoring the wind event and currently anticipate sustained winds of up to 25 mph and gusts ranging from 30-50 mph. Fire weather watches have been issued in the service area because vegetation is extremely dry and temperatures are 5-15 degrees above average, the release said.

The utility began implementing PSPS this fire season to mitigate fires caused by power equipment. The practice cuts electricity to avoid causing fires during high winds and dry conditions.