Doctors said boy wouldn't live past his second birthday. His town just threw a parade for his third

(CNN) Brittany Stineman was told her son wouldn't make it to see his second birthday. But little Nash turned 3, and they celebrated by throwing him a birthday parade.

Nash has a rare neuromuscular disease known as SMARD , or spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress. The disease causes muscular weakness and a sudden inability to breathe in infants. It has no cure or treatment.

Because of his weakened immune system, Nash cannot be around many people to have what some may think of as a typical birthday party, so the community decided to throw him a parade Sunday on the eve of his birthday.

Nash's family watched as more than 100 cars went by.

"The one missing piece of his life has been social interaction," Stineman told CNN. "He can't be around people that much, and yesterday, I felt like that missing piece was filled."

For over an hour, more than 100 trucks, jeeps and cars of all kinds drove down the family's neighborhood street in a Chicago suburb to celebrate Nash.

Read More