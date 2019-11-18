Ben Askren announces he's retiring from MMA

(CNN) UFC fighter Ben Askren, 35, announced his retirement Monday while on the ESPN podcast " Ariel Helwani's MMA Show ."

Askren retired in 2017, but came out of retirement for a chance to fight in the UFC. He joined the UFC a little more than a year ago as a high-profile signing in a trade with the ONE Championship fighting league in exchange for fighter Demetrious Johnson.

In his UFC debut, Askren defeated Robbie Lawler. However, his last two fights were losses, with Askren defeated by Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia in consecutive fights.

Askren retires with a record of 19 wins, two losses and one no contest.