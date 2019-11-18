London (CNN) Prince Andrew's TV interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been widely described as a car crash, sparking near-universal condemnation from the UK's national papers and commentators. And it seems the Queen approved it.

In a first-person piece in published in The Times of London on Monday, BBC journalist Emily Maitlis detailed the negotiation and planning leading up to the Newsnight interview, which had been pitched to Andrew's team a year before it aired.

Initially, Maitlis wrote, the Duke's team did not want to discuss Epstein in any potential interview. But as controversy about Epstein -- who died by suicide in August while awaiting trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls and ran a sex trafficking ring -- intensified, Andrew's team changed their minds, she said.

"The Palace knew they had a problem. They had sent out statements vigorously denying the claims. But those perhaps lacked the conviction of a human voice behind them. And so we go to meet his team. They feel that a Newsnight interview is the only way to clear the air. To put across his side of the story," Maitlis wrote.

"We have finished laying out our pitch. An awkward moment of silence falls. And the duke tells us he must 'seek approval from higher up'. It dawns on us then that he means the Queen herself. At 8am the next day we have a message telling us to call his office. The Queen, it seems, is on board," the Newsnight presenter wrote.

