Jennifer Arcuri says she kept Boris Johnson's secrets but PM has 'fed her to the wolves'

London (CNN) Jennifer Arcuri, the American businesswoman at the center of a controversy over whether Boris Johnson failed to declare a potential conflict of interest when he was Mayor of London, has said she has kept the Prime Minister's "secrets" and accused him of refusing to talk to her since he entered Downing Street.

Arcuri made the rounds on early morning British TV, speaking to the BBC and ITV on Monday.

She told the BBC she has known Johnson for "almost 10 years," adding: "He didn't have to ignore me, it could have been a 30-second phone call, just to let me know that he's acknowledging the fact that he, while he gets to be Prime Minister, gets to feed me to the wolves -- and I find that really disturbing."

The personal and business nature of Johnson's relationship with Arcuri has been under scrutiny since it was reported that her company received tens of thousands of pounds in public funding, when Johnson was mayor between 2008 and 2016.

Johnson is accused of failing to declare the pair's relationship. He denies any wrongdoing, telling the BBC in September that there was "no interest to declare." He also suggested that everything was done "entirely in the proper way."

