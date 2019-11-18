London (CNN) The Oxford Union -- a university debating society with many top British politicians among its former presidents -- has been criticized for its treatment of a blind student who was "dragged by his ankles" before being escorted from the debating chamber last month.

Ebenezer Azamati, a postgraduate student from Ghana, was at the Oxford Union on October 17 for a debate on the British government when witnesses said security personnel attempted to remove him from the venue by force.

Nwamaka Ogbonna, President of the Oxford University Africa Society (OUAS), told CNN that Azamati had arrived early to reserve a seat. He then stepped out for dinner before returning to "reclaim his seat."

Citing what Azamati and other eyewitnesses told her, Ogbonna said: "He is then accosted by the security person who says he can't sit because the place is full and the debate is about to begin."

After sitting down in a seat offered by another attendee, the same security man slapped Azamati's thigh and tried to pull him from his chair, Ogbonna said.

