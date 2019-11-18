What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos

Roger Federer celebrates winning his group stage match against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in London, England, on November 14.Tony O'Brien/Action Images via Reuters
Russia's Alexandra Trusova skates during the short program at the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, November 15.Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images
Oakland forward Xavier Hill-Mais has the ball hit out of his hands by Maryland forward Jalen Smith during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday, November 16.Julio Cortez/AP
Minnesota Vikings players run onto the field during team introductions prior to their football game against the Denver Broncos in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, November 17.Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS
Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, on November 17.Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari puts his head in his hands in reaction to a mistake by his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Evansville in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday, November 12. The number one ranked Wildcats lost the game to unranked Evansville.Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, November 14.Morry Gash/AP
Minnesota Vikings teammates Everson Griffen, left, and Danielle Hunter celebrate sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of their NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 10.Michael Ainsworth/AP
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky spits water in the air prior to a game against the Winnipeg Jets at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, November 14.Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports
Sparks fly behind the car driven by Daniel Ricciardo during the final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil in Sao Paulo on Saturday, November 16.Dan Istitene/Getty Images
England celebrates a try scored by Lydia Thompson during a Quilter International rugby match against France in Exeter, England, on Saturday, November 16.Harry Trump/Getty Images
Connecticut guard Aubrey Griffin and Temple forward Lena Niang reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, November 17 in Philadelphia.Laurence Kesterson/AP
Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson during the third period of their NHL game in Chicago on Sunday, November 10.Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images
Rafael Nadal prepares to tie a headband around his head prior to his ATP Finals group stage match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in London, England, on Friday, November 15.Tony O'Brien/Action Images via Reuters
Japan celebrates winning the WBSC Premier 12 baseball championship against South Korea at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, November 17.Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Audrey Lu of the US performs with her partner Misha Mitrofanov during the pairs free skating competition of the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, November 16.Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
China's Yungiang Dai, center, and Thailand's Putharet Khongrak, right, compete in the men's 5000m T54 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Wednesday, November 13.Christopher Pike/Reuters
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup makes a catch over Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second quarter of their NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 17.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Tyler Reddick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, November 16.Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Claire Emslie of Melbourne City traps the ball during the round 1 W-League match between the Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City in Newcastle, Australia on Sunday, November 17.Tony Feder/Getty Images
New York Jets fans put bags over their heads during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 10.Elsa/Getty Images
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, right, dives for a pass in the end zone while guarded by Missouri safety Ronnell Perkins during an NCAA football game in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, November 16. Toney was unable to haul in the pass.Jeff Roberson/AP
France's forward Antoine Griezmann teases his teammate Kylian Mbappe prior to a Euro 2020 qualifying soccer match between France and Moldova in Paris, France, on Thursday, November 14.Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Racing 92's flanker Wenceslas Lauret fights for the ball with Saracens' flanker Nick Isiekwe during a European Champions ruby match in Nanterre, France, on Sunday, November 17.Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Kyle Busch races during the EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 17.Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black celebrates with the Paul Bunyan trophy after defeating in-state rival Michigan State in a college football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, November 16.Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports