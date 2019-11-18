Don't sleep on this one-day Buffy comforter deal

Buffy is the bedding company that's disrupting how you sleep—in a good way—and today, Amazon is marking down the brand's highly rated Cloud comforter.

The Cloud gets its signature softness from eucalyptus fabric, and it's filled with snuggly gossamer fiber for extra fluffiness. Plus, this comforter is something that can put even the most eco-conscious mind at ease; each comforter helps keep 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese, and its eucalyptus fabric is grown using 10 times less water than cotton. Not to mention, the comforter is hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes, mites, and allergens.

For one day only, the twin/twin XL comforter is $91 (originally $130; amazon.com), the full/queen is $112 (originally $160; amazon.com), and the king/California king is $140 (originally $200; amazon.com). But stock is sure to sell out quickly, so buy your new Buffy now, and ensure that you won't lose sleep over missing out on this deal. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.