One day only: Get a discount on a renewed MacBook or MacBook Pro on Amazon

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro was just unveiled last week, and the 15-inch models promptly dropped in price. Now for one day only, Amazon is offering the renewed 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch Macbook Pro at a discount as well.

The MacBook is up to 40% off, a new all-time low price, while the MacBook Pro is 24% off its regular price. Both models are Amazon Renewed, so while these aren't certified refurbished from Apple, they have been checked and tested by Amazon's suppliers. The laptops might not ship in their original boxes, but they should work well and look new. They can also be returned, no questions asked, for up to 90 days.

Let's start with the 12-inch Macbook: This variant was removed from the lineup this past summer, but it represents Apple's original USB-C laptop. It features a 12-inch Retina display, an Intel Core M3 processor, and a sleek build.

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core M3 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GB of storage in Rose Gold ($699.99, originally $834.95; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core M3 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GB of storage in Space Gray ($699.99, originally $899.99; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core M3 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GB of storage in Gold ($699.99, originally $819.99; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core i5 Processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 512GB of storage in Space Gray ($899.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core i5 Processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 512GB of storage in Gold ($899.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core i5 Processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 512GB of storage in Rose Gold ($899.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 12" MacBook: Intel Core i5 Processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 512GB of storage in Silver ($899.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Since these models have non-removable SSDs, pay particular attention to the storage capabilities of the device you choose. Meanwhile, those looking for even more power can save on a renewed 13-inch MacBook Pro. Take note: These are the models that lack the Touch Bar in favor of a physical row of function keys.

Renewed Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro: Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage in Silver ($799.99, originally $1,019; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro: Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage in Space Grey ($799.99, originally $1,019; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro: Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage in Silver ($899.99, originally $1,189; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro: Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage in Space Grey ($899.99, originally $1,189; amazon.com)

Act fast, as these deals end at midnight or when sold out.

