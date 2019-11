(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN Monday:

-- The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation.

-- A gunman opened fire and killed at least 2 people in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart, police say.

-- A hunter in China caught the bubonic plague after eating a wild rabbit.

-- Ryan Costello, a prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, was found dead in New Zealand at age 23.