Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Mon November 18, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Monday:

-- The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation.
-- A gunman opened fire and killed at least 2 people in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart, police say.
-- A hunter in China caught the bubonic plague after eating a wild rabbit.
    -- Ryan Costello, a prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, was found dead in New Zealand at age 23.
    Read More
    -- Chick-fil-A is making major changes to its charitable foundation, ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.
    -- Marie Kondo cleared your homes of clutter. Now she wants to sell you stuff.
      -- Ford unveiled its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV. It appears to be a pointed attempt by Ford to take on Tesla.
      -- Kylie Jenner is selling a majority stake of her popular cosmetics line for $600 million, but she's staying on as its creative leader.