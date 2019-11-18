(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Monday:
-- The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation.
-- A gunman opened fire and killed at least 2 people in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart, police say.
-- A hunter in China caught the bubonic plague after eating a wild rabbit.
-- Ryan Costello, a prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, was found dead in New Zealand at age 23.
-- Chick-fil-A is making major changes to its charitable foundation, ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.
-- Marie Kondo cleared your homes of clutter. Now she wants to sell you stuff.
-- Ford unveiled its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV. It appears to be a pointed attempt by Ford to take on Tesla.
-- Kylie Jenner is selling a majority stake of her popular cosmetics line for $600 million, but she's staying on as its creative leader.