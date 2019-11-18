France returns historical sword stolen in the 19th century back to Senegal

By Aisha Salaudeen, CNN

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Mon November 18, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

About an hour and a half from Dakar, the resort town of Saly draws sunseekers to its beautiful shores.
Photos:
SalyAbout an hour and a half from Dakar, the resort town of Saly draws sunseekers to its beautiful shores.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Saly is a beach-vacation hub and part of Senegal&#39;s Petite Côte, a sweep of buzzing coastal towns south of Dakar.
Photos:
Buzzing coastal townsSaly is a beach-vacation hub and part of Senegal's Petite Côte, a sweep of buzzing coastal towns south of Dakar.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
A rush of activity comes with the arrival of fishing boats in Mbour, just down the road from Saly.
Photos:
MbourA rush of activity comes with the arrival of fishing boats in Mbour, just down the road from Saly.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
The bohemian village of Toubab Dialaw, just an hour south of Dakar, has a pristine beach and a lively arts scene.
Photos:
Toubab DialawThe bohemian village of Toubab Dialaw, just an hour south of Dakar, has a pristine beach and a lively arts scene.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Time slows down with a journey into the Sine Saloum region&#39;s labyrinth of mangrove creeks.
Photos:
Sine SaloumTime slows down with a journey into the Sine Saloum region's labyrinth of mangrove creeks.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
One of the best places to feel the region&#39;s calm is Mar Lodj -- a small, car-free island in the Saloum delta.
Photos:
Mar LodjOne of the best places to feel the region's calm is Mar Lodj -- a small, car-free island in the Saloum delta.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Back in the capital, the hustle of commerce extends to Dakar&#39;s sidewalks.
Photos:
DakarBack in the capital, the hustle of commerce extends to Dakar's sidewalks.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Senegalese specialty Thieboudienne is made from fish, rice and vegetables simmered in tomato paste and stock. This hearty dish, Thiebou Yapp Guinar, is made with chicken, olives, and crunchy balls of fried rice.
Photos:
ThieboudienneSenegalese specialty Thieboudienne is made from fish, rice and vegetables simmered in tomato paste and stock. This hearty dish, Thiebou Yapp Guinar, is made with chicken, olives, and crunchy balls of fried rice.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Steeped in history and charm, Saint-Louis was the colonial capital of the whole of French West Africa until Dakar usurped it in 1902