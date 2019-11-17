Social activities at Syracuse University fraternities suspended following racist incidents

(CNN) All social activities of fraternities at Syracuse University have been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester following the latest in a string of incidents involving racism, according to a letter from Chancellor Kent Syverud posted to the university website Sunday.

The last day of the fall semester is December 13.

Syverud's decision is in response to a report by an African-American student who says she was "subjected to a verbal racial epithet from a group of students and visitors" on campus near College Place, according to the statement.

This investigation marks the sixth such incident involving reports of racist symbols and language on campus in the last 10 days.

"This report of an affront to our student's -- and our whole community's -- safety and well-being is the latest incident of several against Jews, Asians and African Americans," said Syverud in the statement. "I am deeply angered by these events, including this latest incident."

