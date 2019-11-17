A student wrote a haunting poem about how the Santa Clarita school shooting made her feel

(CNN) After her school district went on lockdown during the Santa Clarita school shooting last week, a high school senior put her feelings into words.

"I don't want to live with this fear on my chest," Jilli Spencer, 17, wrote in a poem. "This guilt. I wasn't there. I was down the street. Hoping they weren't coming to me."

Spencer attends Valencia High School and was in the school parking lot when her school went on lockdown. It's in the same town and school district as Saugus High School , where two students died , and three were injured in a school shooting on Thursday.

She wrote the poem that night, just for herself.

"I wrote it down because I wanted to say it," Spencer told CNN on Sunday. "I feel like it doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else has taken it farther than I could have."

