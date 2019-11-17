Here's how to watch your favorite teams play this NFL Sunday

(CNN) It's NFL Sunday! That means back-to-back, hard-hitting action all day long.

Here's how to watch your favorite teams play:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Watch: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Oakland Raiders

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.