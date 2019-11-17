Breaking News

Here's how to watch your favorite teams play this NFL Sunday

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 4:56 AM ET, Sun November 17, 2019

Tevin Jones of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass during a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 14.
(CNN)It's NFL Sunday! That means back-to-back, hard-hitting action all day long.

Week 11 brings 12 new matchups, starting with the Cowboys vs. the Lions and ending with the Bears vs. the Rams.
Here's how to watch your favorite teams play:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

    Watch: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Oakland Raiders

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

    New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

      Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.