An Arizona man is arrested in the 1979 murder of a woman in Nevada

(CNN) A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman four decades after the body of the 21-year-old was found in Nevada, officials said.

Charles Gary Sullivan was extradited Friday to Nevada from Arizona, where he was arrested and charged in the 1979 murder of Julia Woodward, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

It's one of the latest arrests made possible by advances in DNA technology decades after crimes were committed. In this case, a detective in the sheriff's office's new cold case unit asked for evidence from the scene to be tested.

Woodward's body was found on March 25, 1979, in Hungry Valley, about 15 miles north of Reno, according to the sheriff's office. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Her parents told investigators at the time she'd lived with them in San Rafael, California, before leaving to look for a job in the Lake Tahoe/Reno area, authorities said. She was last seen alive in California on February 1, 1979.