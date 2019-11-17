A Missouri teen dying of cancer wanted a sports car funeral procession. Thousands helped fulfill his wish

(CNN) When a teenager dying of cancer said his last wish was a sports car funeral procession, his community did not disappoint him.

Alec Ingram, a 14-year-old from Washington, Missouri, died on November 7 after battling cancer for over four years. Alec was diagnosed in 2015 with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

More than 2,100 sports cars and 70 motorcycles gathered in the Six Flags St. Louis parking lot on Sunday before starting their journey towards Washington to fulfill the sports car lover's last wish.

CNN has reached out to Alec's family for comment.

"Our sweet boy lived more life in his 14 years then a lot of us could ever imagine," Alec's mom, Jenny Ingram, posted on their official Facebook page. "We are beyond blessed to have been chosen to be Alec's parents even for a short time. It gives me so much peace knowing how loved our sweet boy was and will always be."

Read More