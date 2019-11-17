Maryland teacher arrested after fighting with student, police say

(CNN) A Maryland high school teacher is facing assault charges following a "violent" incident involving a 17-year-old student that was caught on camera, according to Prince George County Police.

The altercation, which happened at Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was "very, very disturbing," Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news conference Friday.

Before the alleged assault, there was "physical contact" between the teacher and the student, he said.

"The teacher then engages in a physical assault of that student," Stawinski said. "The nature of that assault was extraordinarily violent, and that conduct is criminal in nature."

The teacher was arrested Friday, Stawinski said.

Read More