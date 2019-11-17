Maryland teacher arrested after fighting with student, police say

(CNN) A Maryland high school teacher is facing assault charges following a "violent" incident involving a 17-year-old student that was caught on camera, according to Prince George County Police.

The altercation, which happened at Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was "very, very disturbing," Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news conference Friday.

Prior to the alleged assault, there was "physical contact" between the teacher and the student, he said.

"The teacher then engages in a physical assault of that student," Stawinski said. "The nature of that assault was extraordinarily violent, and that conduct is criminal in nature."

Video footage obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA appears to show the student bump into the teacher before the teacher repeatedly hits the student and kicks her. Other students get involved and pull the two apart.

