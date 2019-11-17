An 8-year-old makes 'hero bags.' He's helped nearly 3,000 homeless veterans

(CNN) Tyler Stallings was 4 years old when he first learned that some veterans are homeless.

Veterans are part of the Maryland boy's extended family and he always thought of them as heroes. Homeless veterans didn't make sense to him.

He wanted to do something to help them right away, so he asked his mom if he could build houses for them. At such a young age, he wasn't in the best position to start building houses.

Tyler has made nearly 3,000 hero bags over four years.

He still wanted to help, so Tyler started doing something a little more realistic. He began making what he calls "hero bags."

"Doing something special for veterans began after I started asking my mom why some veterans are homeless," Tyler said on his GoFundMe page . "After talking to my mom, I really wanted to help build homes for veterans but together we decided on a more realistic goal. We came up with an idea to make hygiene and grooming kits with thank you cards to give to veterans in need. I call them Hero Bags!"

